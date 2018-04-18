National Youth Commission to seek deadline extension of COC filing for SK

The National Youth Commission (NYC) is open to appealing to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to extend the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) if the number of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) candidates are insufficient to fill almost 300,000 positions.

Two days short of the Comelec deadline, NYC Assistant Secretary Rhea B. Peñaflor called on aspiring community youth leaders as the filed COCs totaled only 39,180, as of April 16, 2:30 PM.

The data also reported 9,160 individuals are seeking SK chairmanship, while 30,020 for the position of an SK councilor.

“The commission proper will meet and we will recommend to Comelec (to open another round of filing),” Ms. Peñaflor told reporters in a press briefing, Wednesday. “(But) still it is up to the Comelec.” — Charmain A. Tadalan