Nationwide Round-Up

Gov’t to comply with SC order on drug records

Malacañang on Wednesday said it will heed the Supreme Court’s (SC) directing the Solicitor-General on Tuesday to submit records on the government’s record on its anti-drug campaign. “The Office of the Solicitor-General has argued that there are certain security concerns that need to be addressed in connection with this matter. But since the Supreme Court itself has apparently made a final order for the production of these particular documents by the law enforcement agencies of the government, I guess we have no other alternative except to comply, subject probably to certain security checks or requirements that must be complied with and observed,” Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra said in a press briefing Wednesday.

Senator calls on private sector to hire K-to-12 graduates

Senator Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares, through a resolution filed on Tuesday, called on the private sector to hire the first batch of senior high school (SHS) graduates “The successful implementation of the reforms under Republic Act No 10533 or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 requires the cooperation of the private sector, as they comprise a major part of the demand-side of the job market, and can thus allow or prevent K-to-12 graduates from finding decent and fulfilling employment,” she said in a statement Wednesday. Concerns over job readiness among K-to-12 graduates were earlier raised by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), noting that the 80-hour on-the-job training was not enough to equip them with skills they need once in the workforce. — Camille A. Aguinaldo

2 opposition senators submit intervention on quo warranto

Senators Antonio F. Trillanes IV and Leila M. De Lima on Wednesday submitted a 26-page intervention urging the Supreme Court to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction Solicitor-General Jose C. Calida’s quo warranto petition seeking to void Chief Justice Marie Lourdes P.A. Sereno’s appointment. — D.A.M. Enerio