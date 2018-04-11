Nationwide Round-Up

New DoJ chief Guevarra vows: ‘We’ll get back on the right track’

NEWLY APPOINTED Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra had a brief message to the public as he settled down this week for his new post: “We’ll get back on the right track.” Mr. Guevarra made this statement in a text message to BusinessWorld when sought for comment on the backlash that the Department of Justice (DoJ) had been receiving under its previous leadership, particularly on decisions such as the partial admittance of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles’ into the agency’s Witness Protection Program, and the dismissal of the drug cases against self-confessed drug dealer Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio

Be ‘WISE’ this summer, tourism chief tells local tourists

TOURISM SECRETARY Wanda Tulfo-teo today, April 11, warned the public of bogus travel agencies, which usually offer “too-good-to-be-true” tour packages online. In a statement, Ms. Teo advised the public to be “WISE — Work out your travel plans; Identify tour and travel agencies; See tourism quality seal; and Engage accredited service providers only.”

Based on 2016 data, at least 7.6 million Filipinos travel around the country during April and May, with Cebu province as the top tourist destination.