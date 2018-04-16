Nationwide Round-Up

Palace questions choice of Facebook fact-checking partners

MALACAÑANG ON Monday, April 16, raised the possibility that pro-administration Facebook users may shift to another platform following the social network’s decision to enter into a fact-checking partnership with Rappler.com and Vera Files. “My advice is for the Facebook users to make their wishes known to Facebook and, of course, the possibility of shifting is always there,” Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. said in a press briefing at the Palace. — Arjay L. Balinbin

Military-police checkpoints to be set up for barangay, SK polls

THE ARMED Forces of the Philippines (AFP), along with the Philippine National Police (PNP), are preparing to set up joint checkpoints nationwide to ensure security for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on May 14. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz