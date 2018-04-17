Nationwide Round-Up

Gov’t exploring “creative” ways to deal with communist groups

THE GOVERNMENT is looking at more “creative” ways to deal with the country’s communist groups, according to Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus G. Dureza, as it prepares to resume peace talks alongside the signing of a ceasefire deal. “The key is to find an ‘alternative route’… You can’t kill an idea. You have to address the root cause why they are rebelling,” Mr. Dureza said during the Annual Plenary Session of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines held in Davao City on Monday. He pointed out that “proposals for capitulation or surrender should not be brought up during the negotiations” with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), despite the President’s specific order to “forge a ceasefire agreement” alongside the resumption of peace talks. “We must work peace by piece,” he said, citing the example of the government-Moro Islamic Liberation Front peace process in which the Bangsamoro Development Agency was established even while the peace negotiations was ongoing. Mr. Dureza said they are working to find a “convergence point” in which both groups “can meet halfway.” — Mindanao Bureau

Changing of the AFP guard set today

GENERAL REY Leonardo B. Guerrero steps down today, April 18, as chief-of-staff of the 125,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippines after 34 years in military service. Mr. Guerrero is set to turn over the leadership to newly-appointed Lieutenant General Carlito G. Galvez, former commander of the Western Mindanao Command, in a Change of Command Ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo. Mr. Guerrero, a member of Philippine Military Academy “Maharlika” Class of 1984, is also set to be honored with a testimonial parade and review and the prestigious award of the Philippine Legion of Honor (Rank of Commander). — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz