Nationwide Round-Up

PNP maintains drug war within the law

THE PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) maintained its operations against illegal drugs are lawful after Human Rights Watch issued a statement yesterday saying outgoing Police Director-General Ronald M. dela Rosa “will leave behind a police force with a sordid human rights record unmatched since the Marcos dictatorship.” PNP spokesperson PC Supt. John C. Bulalacao said on Wednesday, “All these were carried out with due diligence, proper authority and keen observance of prescribed Police Operational Procedures or rules of engagement.” The police force added that they are ready to face consequences if proven they violated human rights in drug operations. — Charmaine A. Tadalan and Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz

Sereno shrugs off low SWS rating; Alvarez takes it as a challenge

THE CAMP of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno on Wednesday said they were not surprised by the recent Social Weather Stations survey that saw the top magistrate’s satisfaction rating take a nosedive to a personal record low of -7 points. “A dip in ratings is not surprising when there is a well-orchestrated and well funded campaign against Chief Justice Sereno,” spokesperson Josalee S. Deinla told reporters. Meanwhile, House Speaker Panteleon D. Alvarez, whose ratings sunk to a record low of +1 points, said in a press statement that the report “shows many of our people have yet to feel the impact” of the 17th Congress’ new laws.” Survey results, he said, “continually serve as a challenge for us to do our work.”— Dane Angelo M. Enerio

NFA to intensify rice price monitoring

ADMINISTRATOR JASON Laureano Y. Aquino of the National Food Authority (NFA), which has just been reorganized and is now back under the Department of Agriculture, said on Wednesday the government will continue to intensify its monitoring and enforcement of the price of rice as they continue to fast-track the importation of 250,000 metric tons to replenish its buffer stock. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato