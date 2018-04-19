Nationwide Round-Up

Robredo appeals 25% threshold in VP recount case

VICE-PRESIDENT Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo on Thursday urged the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) to reverse an April 10 ruling that imposed a 50% ballot shading threshold in the ongoing recount based on an election protest filed by losing candidate and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos. “Ang hinihingi po natin, na kung ano iyong batayan noong pagbilang ng mga boto noong eleksyon, at kung ano iyong batayan ng pagboto ng lahat ng kandidato, iyon din sana iyong batayan na gamitin sa atin (What we are asking for is to follow the basis used in counting during the election and what was used for all candidates),” Ms. Robredo told reporters outside the Supreme Court. Ms. Robredo, in her 11-page motion for reconsideration, asked the court, sitting as PET, to use the 25% threshold used by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the May 2016 polls instead of the 50% used in the May 2010 elections. Ms. Robredo, in the petition, also criticized the PET for not being aware of Comelec Resolution No. 9164, which “deleted the imposition of the 50% threshold” from a previous resolution. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio

Resigned labor official Say would have been fired, says Palace

DOMINADOR R. Say, who has just resigned as undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), would have been fired by President Rodrigo R. Duterte if he did not step down, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, Jr. In a briefing Thursday, Mr. Roque said Mr. Say would have been sacked for “corruption that the President knows about.” “Corruption relating to activities of labor recruiters, apparently, and the Department of Labor and Employment! But I’m not sure if that was what he was referring to; I just have personal knowledge that if the resignation was not submitted, he would have been fired,” the spokesman added.— Arjay L. Balinbin

CA’s Inting appointed as new Comelec commissioner

MALACAÑANG ANNOUNCED on Thursday, April 19, the appointment of Court of Appeals Associate Justice Socorro B. Inting as new commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Ms. Inting, according to her appointment papers, will be serving until Feb. 2, 2025. President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed her appointment papers on April 17. Ms. Inting hails from Davao City, the President’s hometown. — Arjay L. Balinbin

NYC reminds SK candidates: You should not have relatives in elected position

NATIONAL YOUTH Commission (NYC) office-in-charge Chair Ronald L. Cardema on Thursday reminded those who are aspiring for a position in the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) that candidates must not have relatives who currently hold elected government positions. Section 10 of the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015 states that, among other criteria, a candidate “… must not be related within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity to any incumbent elected national official or to any incumbent elected regional, provincial, city, municipal, or barangay official, in the locality where he or she seeks to be elected, and must not have been convicted by final judgment of any crime involving moral turpitude.” The filing of certificate of candidacy is until April 20 for the election set on May 14. — Arjay L. Balinbin