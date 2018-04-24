Nationwide Round-Up

New military chief Galvez gives notice to corrupt officers

LIEUTENANT GENERAL Carlito G. Galvez Jr. sets the tone of his leadership as the new Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff by warning the military against corruption. “The President has zero tolerance for corruption. We will have no fear of relieving people who are mediocre and full of anomalies. We will keep the AFP clean, I will not hesitate to relieve any commander who will be tainted with corruption,” Mr. Galvez said during his first flag raising ceremony as the military head on Monday. In line with this pronouncement, Mr. Galvez tasked the Office of the Inspector General to investigate anomalies within the ranks. Aside from possible dismissal from office, those who will be found guilty of corruption may also face charges based on the outcome of the investigation, according to Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel R. Garcia, AFP Public Affairs Office chief. The AFP covers the army, air force, and navy. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz

Marcos, Comelec ordered to comment on 25% shading petition

THE SUPREME Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), on Tuesday, April 24, directed Ferdinand «Bongbong» R. Marcos, Jr. and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to comment on Vice President Maria Leonor «Leni» G. Robredo’s April 19 motion for reconsideration on the requirement to observe a 50% shading threshold on the recount. Court spokesperson Atty. Theodore O. Te said that Mr. Marcos and Comelec were given 10 days. Ms. Robredo asked the PET to use in the ongoing election recount the 25% shading threshold implemented in the 2016 vice presidential election, a request that the court earlier denied. Meanwhile, Ms. Robredo and Mr. Marcos have submitted their compliance to the PET’s show cause order, which accused them of violating the sub judice rule for disclosing sensitive information to the public with regards to the recount. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio

SC rules divorces between Filipino-foreign spouses valid in PHL

THE SUPREME Court (SC) on Tuesday, April 24, voted on a case establishing “that a foreign divorce secured by a Filipino against a foreign spouse is also considered valid in the Philippines, even if it is the Filipino spouse who files for divorce abroad,” according to a press statement. “Where a marriage between a Filipino citizen and a foreigner is validly celebrated and a divorce is thereafter validly obtained abroad by the alien spouse capacitating him or her to remarry, the Filipino spouse shall likewise have capacity to remarry under Philippine law,” the statement said. The case involves the divorce granted by a Japanese court to Filipino Marelyn Tanedo Manalo from her partner Minoru Yoshino, which was deemed invalid by a lower court in the Philippines, but was recognized by the Court of Appeals in 2014. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio