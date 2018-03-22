Nationwide Round-Up

Proposed national ID system likely to be signed by Duterte

THE PROPOSED national ID system will likely be signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte given strong support from his Cabinet members, according to Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. In his press briefing at the Palace on Thursday, March 22, Mr. Roque said he “believes” the President will sign the National ID System bill into law once it reaches his table. “I believe so, because in the last Cabinet meeting, there was an overwhelming consensus for the need for the national ID system and there’s already a budget allotted in the 2018 budget.” The bill was approved on third and final reading at the House of Representatives on Sept. 8 last year, while the Senate approved it on final reading last Monday, March 19. “The next procedure is for the Senate and the House to reconcile both of their respective versions. After which, it will be ratified by both houses. So I would say, before they go on sine die adjournment, this will become a law,” the spokesman added. — Arjay L. Balinbin

‏Palace ready to fire LTFRB execs found remiss after Mindoro bus crash

PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. said officials of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) who would be found to have “failed to do their responsibility” will be “fired” following the Occidental Mindoro bus crash late Tuesday that killed at least 19 passengers and injured 21 others. “Hintayin muna natin kung ano talaga ang magiging resulta ng imbestigasyon (Let us wait for the result of the investigation),” Mr. Roque said yesterday during his regular Palace briefing. On allegations that the LTFRB simply acts as a bridge for settlements between victims’ families and bus companies, Mr. Roque said the law does provide for compromise agreements in cases of vehicular accidents. Nonetheless, the spokesman said LTFRB will be given a reminder of its duty to supervise and monitor public utility vehicle (PUV) operators, and ensure that “public utility buses are well-maintained and the drivers are up-to-date as far as skills development is concerned.” — Arjay L. Balinbin

Senators running for reelection to band together

SENATORS RUNNING for reelection in the 2019 midterm polls plan to stick together, according to Senator Joseph Victor G. Ejercito.

“One thing for sure, we want to be together whether in coalition with the (ruling) PDP-Laban (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan) or not,” he said at the Kapihan sa Senado media forum on Thursday.

Except for Senator Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV, senators from different political parties whose respective terms are ending next year form part of the majority bloc at the Senate.

Others up for reelection in 2019 are Senators Juan Edgardo M. Angara, Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay, Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares, Cynthia A. Villar, and Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III.

Mr. Ejercito called out Mr. Pimentel, the ruling party’s president, over the exclusion of some reelectionist senators in the PDP-Laban senatorial lineup for next year.

“We have shown support of vital measures that were asked of us by the President… I hope he would fight for the six reelectionist senators who did their part in their support for the administration, and more than that, did their part in their performance as senators of the Republic,” he said.

House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez earlier announced eight candidates of PDP-Laban in the senatorial race, which includes Mr. Pimentel, Oriental Mindoro Representative Reynaldo V. Umali (2nd district), Maguindanao Representative Zajid G. Mangudadatu (2nd district), Bataan Representative Geraldine B. Roman (1st district), Davao Representative Karlo Alexei B Nograles (1st district), Presidential Political Adviser Francis N. Tolentino, Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, Jr. and Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence T. Go.

Mr. Ejercito also questioned the Senate leader’s condition that candidates seeking endorsement from PDP-Laban should support federalism.

“We are open to federalism. But they have to give us time to study… I hope they won’t close their doors just because some do not believe in federalism, they are not allowed in the political party,” he said.

Sought for comment, Mr. Pimentel said in a text message to reporters, “Nothing is final and (the) slate announced by Speaker is not even completely filled up. ‘Open to federalism’ should be acceptable. Nothing is final. Everything is still fluid.”

Mr. Ejercito also revealed that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the President’s daughter, is also open to a possible alliance with the reelectionist senators under her new political party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

“The setup today of the Hugpong, it’s just a regional party. Mayor Inday Sara says it’s possible for them to adopt senatorial candidates or adopt me, for example. It would be another option,” he said. — Camille A. Aguinaldo