Nationwide Round-Up

No peace talks until NPA attacks stop, says Palace

MALACAÑANG ON Tuesday reiterated its conditions — primarily a cessation of hostilities — for the resumption of peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA).

“As before, we reiterate that there must be an enabling environment that must be present for the desired resumption of peace talks such as genuine sincerity on the part of the CPP-NPA-NDF (National Democratic Front). They must cease their hostilities against innocent civilians and government forces; end their extortion activities, violent streaks and wanton killings; lay down their arms and return to the fold of law and restart to live normal lives,” Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. said in a statement.

At least 61 congressmen backed the filing of House Resolution (HR) 1803 on March 22 urging President Rodrigo R. Duterte to resume peace negotiations with the communist rebels.

“We recognize the independence of House of Representatives in filing House Resolution 1803 urging the President to continue the negotiations with the CPP-NPA-NDF and complete the Comprehensive Agreements on Social, Economic, and Political Reforms. We thank those who signed the resolution for their support to the peace agenda of the administration,” Mr. Roque said.

However, the spokesman pointed out that, “Right from the very beginning of his term, the President’s position has always been clear and consistent: He remains committed to peace. However, we find it unfortunate that the communists have become spoilers of peace because of their penchant for double talk and treachery. Their motives are not for attaining sustainable peace but rather to push for their greater control and influence.”

He noted that even without the peace talks, “the government’s efforts at forging peace with communist rebels have been gaining ground, as evidenced by the surrender of NPA fighters.”

“Rest assured that the government will exhaust any and all means to achieve lasting peace towards unity and progress,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin

Electoral tribunal ready for April 2 revision in VP protest case

The Supreme Court (SC), acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), announced on Tuesday that it had retrieved a total of 5,418 ballot boxes for the initial revision on Monday, April 2, in the protest case filed by losing candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. against Vice-President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo.

Revision, according to the PET, is the physical counting of the ballots and the inventory of the contents of the ballot box.

The ballot boxes — each representing a clustered voting precinct — were from Mr. Marcos’s three chosen provinces, namely: Camarines Sur, Iloilo, and Negros Oriental.

Only around 1,400 of them, however, were present today, March 27, at the revision site due to the SC and Court of Appeal’s (CA) limited storage capabilities.

The revision and the storage areas are monitored constantly by CCTV surveillance and a handful of security personnel, the PET assured. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio