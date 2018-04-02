Nationwide Round-Up

Marcos hints at irregularities as PET process under way

THE SUPREME COURT (SC), acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), started the process on Monday on the electoral protest filed by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos questioning the her rival Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo’s election victory in the 2016 vice-presidential contest. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio

Fuel prices up this week

GASOLINE, DIESEL and kerosene prices will increase this week, oil companies said on Monday, pointing to the movement of prices in the international market. Gasoline will rise by P0.90 per liter, while diesel and kerosene will both increase by P1.00 per liter. The price adjustment will take place at 6:00 a.m. on today, April 3, 2018, the companies said. — Victor V. Saulon

Senator opposes military ranking for PNP

SENATOR PANFILO M. Lacson deemed it unwise for the police force to adopt military rank classification as proposed by lawmakers at the House of Representatives, noting that the Philippine National Police (PNP) was “civilian in character” compared to the military. — Camille A. Aguinaldo