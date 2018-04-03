Nationwide Round-Up

Senator vows ID system to be passed before impeachment trial

SENATOR Panfilo M. Lacson on Tuesday assured that the proposed national identification (ID) system would be passed into law before the Senate tackles the anticipated impeachment trial of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno. “I will say with certainty that it will be enacted into law before the impeachment complaint is transmitted to the Senate if it comes,” he said in a text message. Mr. Lacson, chair of the Senate subcommittee on the national ID system, said the bicameral conference on the bill would be convened once Congress resumes session on May 15. — Camille A. Aguinaldo

Mike Arroyo allowed to travel

THE SANDIGANBAYAN’s seventh division granted former First Gentleman Jose Miguel T. Arroyo’s motion for leave to travel to Japan and Hong Kong despite the prosecution’s objection. In its order dated March 21, the court took note of its possession of the travel bail worth P90,000 previously posted by Mr. Arroyo, who is set to travel on April 21-27. Mr. Arroyo is currently facing plunder charges. — MInde Nyl R. dela Cruz

Agri fund under review

THE SENATE committee on agriculture and food began its review on the implementation of the Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (ACEF), which will be the basis for legislation on the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund to be filed by committee chairperson Senator Cynthia A. Villar. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato