Nationwide Round-Up (03/15/18)

Alejano takes police to task on IRR for subpoena powers

A LAWMAKER has taken the Philippine National Police (PNP) to task and urged it to come up with implementing rules and regulations (IRR) on the performance of its subpoena powers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Magdalo Party-list Representative Gary C. Alejano said: “I urge the PNP to come up with a concrete and definitive Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) which they need to consult on before issuing said subpoenas. Further, these rules would serve as the public’s reference point to hold them accountable.” This comes after PNP Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa reportedly said that “conscience” is a sufficient guide in executing Republic Act 10973, the law which granted subpoena powers to PNP and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Mr. Alejano said that this power given to PNP and CIDG “must be clearly defined, else, it will only be seen as shortcut to be used subjectively by the PNP’s top officials.” He added: “Having established rules and regulations would also clear the air of apprehension coming from the public which seeks safeguards against possible abuses of this power.” — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz

CA defers vote on DAR secretary, approves 20 others

THE COMMISSION on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday deferred its voting on the appointment of Agrarian Reform Secretary John Rualo Castriciones after its members questioned his lack of knowledge on land reform. His alleged involvement on a hazing incident during his stay at the Philippine Military Academy and questionable money-making schemes were also raised. Mr. Castriciones maintained that he would deliver on the job, saying that he has handled agrarian reform cases as a lawyer. “Because of that, I would strongly believe, your honor, that I am qualified for the position,” he told CA members.

Meanwhile, the CA approved the nomination of Roland Cafe Pondoc as commissioner of the Commission on Audit and the promotion of 19 military officials, including lawmaker-reservists. Confirmed with the rank of brigadier general (reserve) were Quezon City Mayor Herbert C. Bautista and Presidential Political Adviser Francis M. Tolentino. Davao Oriental 2nd District Representative Joel Mayo Z. Almario was also promoted to colonel. Also getting the CA nod was Navy Chief Vice Admiral Robert A. Empedrad. — Camille A. Aguinaldo

Presidential assistant Go gets support for Senate run

SUPPORTERS OF Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher “Bong” T. Go on Wednesday gathered in Manila to launch the “Ready, Set, Go Movement” to convince him to run for a Senate seat in the 2019 midterm elections.

Among those who spearheaded the event’s program were Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano, and other Cabinet officials, including Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr., Labor and Employment Secretary Sivestre Bello II, and National Security Adviser Hermogenes C. Esperon, Jr. held in a restaurant in Intramuros, Manila. In his speech, Mr. Cayetano said: “Why do we want Bong to run? Kasi meron paring nakakalusot sa Senado na may hangover sa mga nakaunang panahon na hindi makapag-move on na bago na ang pangulo, ang panahon na to build a nation and not to keep just destroying the reputation of our country and our people. That’s why we want to respect our institution, support our senators, but to put in people na magiging positive, productive, at optimistic sa ating bansa.” Mr. Cayetano likewise hinted that Mr. Bello might also run for Senate.

In an interview with reporters, Mr. Andanar clarified that the event is not yet an official launching of Mr. Go’s candidacy, saying “we are still convincing him.” Mr. Andanar added that aside from Mr. Go, the President would also support the Senate bid of Mr. Roque and former Metro Manila Development Authority chairman Francis N. Tolentino. — Arjay L. Balinbin