Nationwide-Roundup

Angara pushes for 20% student discount on all transport modes

WITH THE onset of the summer school break, Senator Juan Edgardo M. Angara has stressed the urgency for the approval of his bill expanding the 20% discount for students to air, water, and rail transport. “Students do not need to wait for promo fares. They should be given regular discounts to airplane and ship tickets so they could save money as they return to their provinces and spend their vacation,” he said in a statement Sunday. — Camille A. Aguinaldo

Hontiveros says Duterte has no power to issue arrest order for ICC rep

SENATOR RISA N. Hontiveros-Baraquel on Sunday said President Rodrigo R. Duterte has no authority to give arrest orders under the 1987 Constitution following his statements against International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. “President Duterte cannot order anyone arrested. Our Constitution reserves that power for our judges. The President has no power to issue ‘Executive warrants’,” she said in a statement. — Camille A. Aguinaldo

Outgoing military chief Guerrero gets honors

THE PHILIPPINE Military Academy (PMA) honored outgoing Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief-of-Staff Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero with a testimonial parade in Baguio City on Sunday. Mr. Guerrero, a member of PMA “Maharlika” Class of 1984, will be replaced by Lt. Gen. Carlito G. Galvez Jr. on April 18. Another testimonial parade will be held by the Philippine Army on Monday before the change of command and retirement ceremony on April 17. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz