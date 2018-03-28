NBI nabs illegal Boracay land sellers

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested five individuals suspected of “illegally selling inalienable lands in Boracay island,” according to its press statement.

Suspects Atty. Jacqueline Y. Borres, Gina T. Yap, Lorelei T. Gonzalo, Jason Lacson and Chaulin Yang were charged for syndicated estafa in connection to the sale of Lot No. 598-A in Barangay Balabag, Boracay Island with a total area of 7,988 square meters — a lot which is protected by Proclamation 1064 classifying some parts of Malay, Aklan as inalienable forestland. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio