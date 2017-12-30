NBI ordered to probe shootout that killed gunshot victim on the way to hospital

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was directed to probe a shootout that killed two persons, including one who was being taken to the hospital after she was shot in a separate incident.

In an order, the Department of Justice — through Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II — directed NBI Director Dante A. Gierran “to conduct investigation and case build-up” regarding the incident that took place along Shaw Boulevard corner Wack-Wack Road. It left two dead and two others injured after members of the Mandaluyong City police and village watchmen was alleged to have mistakenly shot at a vehicle carrying Jonalyn Amboan and Jomar Jayaon, who were the fatalities, a report by InterAksyon.com said.

Ms. Amboan was reportedly shot in an earlier incident. The vehicle which was supposed to take her to the hospital was flagged down by two village watchmen. The passengers accompanying Ms. Amboan stepped out of the vehicle, as ordered, but the watchmen opened fire, killing Mr. Jayaon, according to Mhury Jamon, one of the survivors.

Alerted by the incident, members of the Mandaluyong police also opened fire at the vehicle even though its passengers already said that they were carrying a patient.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reportedly recovered 36 empty shells on the scene. NCRPO Director Gen. Oscar D. Albayalde said the members of the police involved in the shootout may have violated the Police Operation Procedure and does not discount the possibility of an overkill.

Mandaluyong City police chief Senior Supt. Moises Villaceran and ten other police personnel were relieved pending investigation. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz