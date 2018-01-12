NCAA: Lady Blazers outlast Lady Pirates to improve to 2-0

THE COLLEGE of St. Benilde Lady Blazers outlasted the Lyceum Lady Pirates in a marathon of a match yesterday to improve to 2-0 in Season 93 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Went two sets down in the early goings of the opening game of women’s action at the FilOil Flying V Centre, the Taft-based Lady Blazers showed composure and just stepped up when things got tough to pull the rug from under the Lady Pirates in five sets, 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13 and 15-10.

Led by the quartet of Klarisa Abriam, Rachel Anne Austero, Marites Pablo and Ranya Musa, CSB slowly but surely clawed their way back and took the game away from their opponents.

After breaking through in the third set, there was simply no stopping the Lady Blazers as they bucked everything that the Lady Pirates threw at them and took advantage of every opportunity they got.

Abriam had a game-high 18 points, 15 off kills, while Austero added 16.

Pablo had 12 points with Musa the other CSB player in double-digits scoring with 11 markers.

Bien Elaine Juanillo paced Lyceum with 14 points while Monica Jane Sevilla finished with 11.

“The girls just didn’t give up,” said Lady Blazers coach Arnold Laniog after their hard-earned victory.

With the win, the Lady Blazers joined defending champions Arellano Lady Chiefs at the top of the standings.

On the other end, the defeat left Lyceum (0-2) still winless in the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, in games today also at the FilOil Flying V Centre, Arellano faces off with the Letran Lady Knights (1-1) at 11 a.m. with the Emilio Aguinaldo College Lady Generals (0-2) and Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers (1-1) tangling at 12:30 p.m. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo