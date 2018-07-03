NCAA Season 94 fires off on July 7

TOP local collegiate action officially starts this weekend with Season 94 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) getting under way on Saturday, July 7.

Hosted this year by the University of Perpetual Help System-DALTA, and with a theme of “Unparalleled Heights in Sports Development,” proceedings kick off with defending champions San Beda Red Lions going up against host school Perpetual Help at 2 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Coming back with its championship core intact, led by Robert Bolick, Javee Mocon and Donald Tankoua of Cameroon, San Beda has been installed as the consensus favorites anew for the about-to-start season.

But while they have been labeled as the team to beat, Red Lions coach Boyet Fernandez stressed that their work is cut out for them, seeing how the rest of the league has improved and is now more balanced.

One of the teams that fortified its roster for Season 94 is Perpetual Help, the team San Beda will face on opening day.

The Altas are now coached by NCAA champion bench tactician Frankie Lim, who incidentally led the Lions to a string of champions in the 2000s.

Also playing on opening day are the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates and the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags at 4 p.m.

Other teams in the NCAA are the Arellano University Chiefs, Letran Knights, Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, College of Saint Benilde Blazers, Mapua Cardinals and the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo