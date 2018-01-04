NCAA volleyball opens today

LOCAL collegiate volleyball action takes center stage beginning today with the start of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s tournament.

Defending champions Arellano University Lady Chiefs kick off their title defense, taking on the Mapua University Lady Cardinals in the main game set for 1:30 p.m. at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Serving as the curtain-raiser at 12 noon is the battle between the San Sebastian Lady Stags and Emilio Aguinaldo College Lady Generals.

The Lady Chiefs are slated to play with practically an intact lineup, led by Regine Anne Arocha, Necole Ebuen, Andrea Marzan and Jovielyn Grace Prado.

Considered as the underdogs after finishing second after the elimination round last season, Arellano bucked the odds and beat San Sebastian, which swept its way straight to the finals, in three games in the championship round to clinch its second crown in tournament history.

Meanwhile, losing Season 92 finalist San Sebastian looks to bounce back this year although has do it sans leader and multiple most valuable player winner Grethcel Soltones who has moved on.

It will be banking on a core composed of Premier Volleyball League veterans Alyssa Eroa, Vira May Guillema, Joyce Sta. Rita and Dangie Encarnacion.

“For different reasons, half of my players from last year are gone. Now I just have to make the most out of the remaining players and hope for the best,” said San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb.

The NCAA women’s volleyball tournament will be shown live over S+A. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo