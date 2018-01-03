NCCC, SSI suspended after fire

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has issued a suspension order on the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) in Davao as an economic zone developer and American market research company Research Now SSI as a locator after the Dec. 23 mall fire that led to 38 dead.

PEZA Director General Charito B. Plaza told reporters in a year-end briefing last Friday that both NCCC and SSI had been registered since 2008 after the mall was built but had failed to comply with the requirements to annually renew their permits since 2013.

Ms. Plaza also said NCCC and SSI had failed to furnish their own preventive maintenance test record. “They (SSI) missed also…conduct(ing) the fire exit drills at least twice a year wherein employees are trained to use the portable fire extinguishers and perform fire evacuation drills,” she added.

Further, they failed to submit proof of compliance for the 2013 to 2016 annual inspection reports secure fire safety inspection certificates from 2013 to 2017.

“What happened was they were already dependent with the LGU and the local issuance and they ignored us but we have been writing to them every year. Maybe that is what the PEZA missed (SSI enjoying PEZA benefits) but that is what we are trying to straighten,” Ms. Plaza said.

Deputy Director General for Operations Mary Harriet O. Abordo said the suspension will last until the ongoing investigation clears them of safety hazard. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato