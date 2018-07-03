NCIP turns down council request to recognize IP reps; another selection process set

THE NATIONAL Commission on Indigenous Peoples-Davao Region office (NCIP-11) has turned down the request of the Davao City council to issue a Certificate of Affirmation (CoA) to Cherry Ann Ortiz-Codilla, who has been chosen as the new IP (Indigenous Peoples) representative. “Much to our desire to accommodate said resolution, however in doing so, we will be violating the Guidelines duly promulgated by the community pursuant to NCIP Administrative Order No. 001, Series of 2009,” NCIP XI Director Geroncio R. Aguio said in a letter sent to Vice Mayor Bernard E. Al-ag dated July 2, referring in particular to the provision that “prospective IPMR should have at least 25% Bagobo-Klata blood, which Ms. Codilla failed to meet.” Mr. Aguio said, “We could not allow or bent or circumvent our rules to suit a person or an individual… we will be setting a dangerous precedence wherein rules and law are for mere convenience: subject to different application depending upon individual desires and opportune.” The NCIP is set to conduct a new selection process for the IP mandatory representative to the council, which has been vacant since April. — Carmencita A. Carillo