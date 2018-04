Some 190 undocumented overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait was brought home by the government as part of the amnesty program of the Kuwaiti government, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday, April 17.

According to Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy Elmer G. Cato, about 400 more OFWs would be repatriated under the program. The latest arrivals raised the total number of repatriated OFWs from Kuwait to 4,365. — Camille A. Aguinaldo