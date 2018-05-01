NEDA-6 head defends statement on Boracay closure impact

NATIONAL ECONOMIC and Development Authority-Western Visayas (NEDA-6) Regional Director Ro-Ann A. Bacal has defended her statements on the impact of Boracay’s temporary closure to the region’s economy, citing that the numbers come from their agency’s main office in the capital. In a press conference on April 30, Ms. Bacal said the data she used were based on the simulation study conducted by the NEDA Central Office. “During the presentation of the Gross Regional Domestic Product, there was a paper prepared by the national policy and planning staff of NEDA Central Office. They were the ones who made a simulation of what will be the socio-economic impact of Boracay. And they generated their info from the data of the central offices of agencies,” Ms. Bacal said. When asked further on the basis of the data, Ms. Bacal told the media, “Ask the central office.” Department of Tourism (DoT-6) Regional Director Helen J. Catalbas has criticized NEDA-6’s statements, saying these were “irresponsible” and “based on the wrong assumption.” — Louine Hope U. Conserva

>> See related story on DoT counters NEDA: Boracay closure won’t necessarily slow down Western Visayas growth