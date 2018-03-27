Negros Occidental peace council allocates P3-M reward for NPA informants, firearms

THE Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) of Negros Occidental has approved a P3-million fund for surrendered high-powered firearms of the New People’s Army (NPA), and rewards for information on the communist armed group.

Late last year, two NPA informants got P200,000 for the arrest of two top officials of the CPP-NPA in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

PPOC action officer Maria Lina Sanogal said the P3 million has already been earmarked for the reward program, but the PPOC will still seek the opinion of the Commission of Audit on this matter before any disbursement is made. The reward fund is on top of the P50-million peace and order budget for 2018, as approved earlier by the PPOC and concurred by the Provincial Board. Of the P50 million, P15 million is allocated for intelligence data gathering, while the rest will be spent on various peace and order projects in the province. — The Freeman