Net satisfaction with Duterte ‘very good’

NET SATISFACTION for President Rodrigo R. Duterte dipped two points but stayed “very good” at +56, from +58 in December last year, according to the Social Weather Stations’ 1st Quarter 2018 Social Weather Survey.

The noncommissioned survey, conducted March 23-27, found 70% of adult Filipinos satisfied, 17% undecided, and 14% dissatisfied with Mr. Duterte’s performance, yielding the +56 net satisfaction rating in the first quarter.

The SWS terminology for net satisfaction ratings is as follows: +70 and above, “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”, +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; -70 and below, “execrable.”

The 2-point decline in Mr. Duterte’s net satisfaction rating was due to declines of 11 points in Balance Luzon and 1 point in Metro Manila, combined with increases of 12 points in the Visayas and 2 points in Mindanao, SWS said.

The President’s net satisfaction rating stayed “very good” in the Visayas at +65 (75% satisfied, 9% dissatisfied, correctly rounded), up 12 points from +53 (72% satisfied, 18% dissatisfied, correctly rounded) in December last year.

It stayed “excellent” in Mr. Duterte’s home region of Mindanao at +82 (87% satisfied, 5% dissatisfied) in March 2018, up 2 points from +80 (84% satisfied, 5% dissatisfied, correctly rounded) in the fourth quarter last year.

Mr. Duterte’s rating, however, fell by one grade to “good” in Balance Luzon, at +39 (58% satisfied, 19% dissatisfied) in March 2018, down by 11 points from +50 (64% satisfied, 14% dissatisfied). It stayed “very good” in Metro Manila at +54 (72% satisfied, 18% dissatisfied) in March 2018, hardly moving from +55 in December last year.

In terms of class, Mr. Duterte’s net satisfaction stayed “very good” in ABC at +63 (72% satisfied, 9% dissatisfied), although 3 points below the +66 (80% satisfied, 14% dissatisfied) in December last year.

Mr. Duterte’s net satisfaction also stayed “very good” in class D or the masa at +57 (70% satisfied, 13% dissatisfied), unchanged from +57 (70% satisfied, 13% dissatisfied) in December last year. But it fell by one grade to “good” in class E at +48 (65% satisfied, 17% dissatisfied), down by 17 points from +65 (78% satisfied, 13% dissatisfied) in December 2017.

The President’s net satisfaction stayed “very good” among men and women, at +58 (70% satisfied, 13% dissatisfied, correctly rounded) and +54 (69% satisfied, 15% dissatisfied), respectively. The rating among women hardly moved from December last year but dropped 3 points among men.

Mr. Duterte’s net satisfaction stayed “very good” among 25-34 year olds at +69 (80% satisfied, 11% dissatisfied), up 5 points from +63 in December 2017. It stayed “very good” among 45-54 year olds at +56 (67% satisfied, 12% dissatisfied, correctly rounded), up 4 points from +52 (67% satisfied, 15% dissatisfied); and among 18-24 year olds at +48 (68% satisfied, 20% dissatisfied), up 2 points from +46 (67% satisfied, 22% dissatisfied, correctly rounded).

Net satisfaction also stayed “very good” among the 35-44 and 55-up age brackets at +52 (67% satisfied, 15% dissatisfied) and +54 (67% satisfied, 13% dissatisfied). But there were also respective declines of 11 points and 4 points from December last year.

Mr. Duterte’s net satisfaction stayed “very good” among college graduates at +69 (80% satisfied, 11% dissatisfied), “similar to +69” (75% satisfied, 6% dissatisfied) in December last year, SWS noted.

It stayed “very good” among the other educational levels: +54 (68% satisfied, 14% dissatisfied) among high school graduates, +53 (69% satisfied, 15% dissatisfied, correctly rounded) among elementary school graduates, and +58 (70% satisfied, 12% dissatisfied) among non-elementary school graduates. But among the last group, there was a 5-point decline from +63 (73% satisfied, 10% dissatisfied) in December last year.

The March 2018 Social Weather Survey was conducted from March 23-27, 2018 using face- to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila,

Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao (sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao).