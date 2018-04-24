New AFP chief vows to clean up corruption in military

New Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Lieutenant General Carlito G. Galvez Jr. warned the military against corruption or risk dismissal from duty.

“The President has zero tolerance for corruption. We will have no fear of relieving people who are mediocre and full of anomalies. We will keep the AFP clean, I will not hesitate to relieve any Commander who will be tainted with corruption,” Mr. Galvez said during his first flag raising ceremony as chief-of-staff last Monday.

Mr. Galvez likewise ordered the Office of the Inspector General to investigate anomalies within the ranks. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz