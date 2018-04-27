New batch of Shari’ah lawyers takes oath

The Supreme Court (SC) en banc on Friday welcomed the 2018 Shari’ah Bar Examinations passers at the SC’s En Banc Session Hall to formally declare them as Shari’ah lawyers, according to a press release.

SC Associate Justice Lucas P. Bersamin, the 2017 Bar Examinations Chairperson, led the oath-taking ceremony of the 191 passers who may now hear cases in the country’s Shari’ah District and Circuit Courts.

A total of 360 examiners took the special bar examinations last Jan. 21 and 28 but only 53.06% passed, with Rohanifah Abdul-Rahman topping with an over-all rating of 90.40%. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio