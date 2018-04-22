New Calungbuyan bridge in Santa, Ilocos Sur nears completion

A NEW Calungbuyan bridge linking five island barangays to the town center of Santa, Ilocos Sur is targeted for completion before the rainy season starts mid-year, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). “We’ll make sure to complete the construction just in time for the rainy season to provide fast, easier, and safer mobilization of goods and services by land instead of using motorized boats,” said DPWH-Region I Director Ronnel M. Tan in a statement. The old bridge has been battered by numerous typhoons and its center portion collapsed in 2015 amid heavy rains and strong river current caused by typhoon Ineng (international name: Goni).