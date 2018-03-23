New cooking show pits east vs west

CELEBRITY CHEF: East vs West, an original series created by FOX Networks Group Asia documenting a fiery culinary competition between Hong Kong superstar Nicholas Tse (R) and celebrity chef David Rocco (L) airs on March 25, 9 p.m., on FOX Life and will air every Sunday at the same time. The original five-part series sees the chefs travel to five cities in Asia — Macau, Shunde, Manila, Ipoh, and Kuala Lumpur — where they spend time with celebrated local chefs learning about the city, its food and culture, and are then tasked with preparing a local dish, putting their culinary skills to the test while battling each other out. The ultimate winner will walk away with bragging rights to culinary supremacy, and a generous donation towards a charity of his choice. In Manila, they will meet with chef Bruce Lim and try one of his specialty dishes blindfolded. Each chef must then search San Andres market in Malate for the right ingredients to recreate the dish with their own spin on it. The show features two Filipino judges: chef Bruce Ricketts of Sensei Sushi, Ooma Mecha Uma, and La Chinesca, and Maureen Wroblewitz, the first Filipina winner of Asia’s Next Top Model. The show will be available on FOX+ on the same day with new episodes to stream weekly and from May on Nat Geo.