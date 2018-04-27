New e-commerce player focuses on IT

A NEW PLAYER in the e-commerce market is focused on providing information technology (IT) technical support and online software delivery, aside from IT products.

“WeSellIT.ph (or We Sell I-T.), is not just another e-commerce site, it is designed to provide a growing number of Small, and Mid-size Businesses (SMBs) a more convenient and engaged marketplace for IT products,” WeSellIT.ph Project Manager Oliver Co was quoted in a statement as saying.

He emphasized the platform’s electronic software delivery (ESD) feature, which will make transaction easier as software and product keys are delivered to their customers through e-mail.

“Nowadays, when customers buy their laptops in an e-commerce site, they still have to buy CD-ROM to install Microsoft Office and such, it is a hassle. WeSellIT.ph will have an ESD by Microsoft. When you buy a laptop or personal computer online, the website will send you an e-mail with the product key for either Microsoft Office, AutoCad or Microsoft Cloud. You don’t have to go to the store personally. You simply click and buy,” Mr. Co said.

The company also assured its customers that their sellers are certified IT professionals, and only accredited resellers of Wordtext Systems, Inc. are accepted as resellers.

During its launch, WeSellIT.ph featured four sellers on its website — Nexus Technologies, Inc., Maximum Solutions Corporation, Silicon Valley Computer Group Philippines, Inc. and CIM Technologies, Inc. It said 14 brands will initially be included in its product lineup.

Like in most online stores, WeSellIT.ph works by requiring its customers to create an account and follow an add-to-cart system. Shipping fees range from P150 to P350, depending on the shipping address and size of product purchased. Customers may pay using Visa, MasterCard, DragonPay, BancNet or in bill payment facilities in convenience stores. — Denise A. Valdez