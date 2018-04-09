New Keds collection shoes are ‘light and airy’

DESIGNED FOR the girl on the go, American footwear brand Keds launched its Keds Studio collection featuring designs bearing the brand’s signature silhouette but with a focus on being “light and airy” for “everyday wellness and balance,” said a company press release.

“Keds Studio is a line perfect for women who want a shoe that can be with them throughout the day. It’s something a girl can wear for work, to hang out, or go to the gym or yoga class with,” Danica Anjali M. Enerio, senior marketing associate, Keds, told BusinessWorld during the launch on March 16 at Yoga+, Makati City.

Described as “functional sport meets feminine fashion,” the Studio line features “modern shapes, clean lines” alongside a neutral color palette with a pop of color — as in the case of the models Studio Liv Diamond Mesh in Peony Pink and Studio LEAP in Coral.

“I think the ‘athleisure’ trend — which started a few years ago and has steadily grown — is fast becoming a way of life for many women and providing the perfect footwear for that kind of lifestyle has always been what Keds is about,” she added.

The line offers two designs: the Studio LEAP which uses a CVO upper pattern with fixed gore laces, and Studio Liv, a slip-on iteration sans the laces. All designs are priced at P3,495.

Some of the shoe features include a padded neoprene heel for added cushioning, a soft lightweight jersey upper with DriFreeze lining for breathability, a molded footbed contoured for arch shape and support atop a lightweight foam foot bed with breathable perforations, and a foam outsole with breathable channels for ventilation and added arch support.

The Keds Studio collection is available in physical stores nationwide and online via keds.com.ph. — Zsarlene B. Chua