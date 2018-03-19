New line of Fox Flux helmets launched

TO KEEP up with the steadily growing demand of bike riders to have quality gear to make for seamless and safe rides, Fox Racing continues innovate on its products and recently introduced in the country its latest line of helmets — the Flux 2.0.

An upgraded version of its iconic Flux helmet, which was released over a decade ago and has gone on to be recognized as the original Mountain Bike Trail helmet, the 2.0 keeps the spirit of its predecessor with some of its key features enhanced to maximize its performance and provide more game for the riders.

Flux’s updated features include: a 300 degree retention system which provides for nearly a full wrap around the head for a premium level of fit and comfort; a Varizorb multi-density EPS liner which helps with linear impacts by spreading the force of the blow across a wider surface area; an internal cage built into the EPS liner which provides additional strength to the overall structure of the helmet; and an adjustable visor for easy on-bike adjustment for an individualized setting.

An MIPS or Multi-directional Impact Protection System version is also available for additional performance and comfort features.

Fox Racing officials said the new line of Flux helmets were designed and developed over a two-year period and had been through rigorous testing on trails all over the world.

One of those who came away impressed with the new line of Flux helmets is veteran rider and Cross Country and Epic Ride biker and race organizer Eboy Roselada.

“The outdoors can be unpredictable, so we need gear that will help no matter what the condition is. Flux is an all-around helmet in the market today that has the flexibility to handle different types of ride discipline and terrain,” said Mr. Roselada at the official launch of the Flux 2.0 Helmet last week at the R.O.X. store at the Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City.

“Fox has been a proven brand. Most companies don’t spend much on research to achieve innovation and technological advancement, but Fox does. And they do so with also comfort and style in mind,” he added.

The Fox Flux 2.0 and Flux MIPS helmets are available for P5,990 and P8,990, respectively, at all Fox and R.O.X. stores nationwide. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo