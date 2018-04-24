New property listing site launched in PHL

By Francis A.T. Valentin

Special Features Assistant Editor

PROPERTYACCESS.CO, a new online platform that aims to facilitate the buying, selling and leasing of Philippine properties by linking real estate agents and brokers with buyers, was formally unveiled last April 19 in Makati City.

“Whether you’re trying to get your listings online and noticed or a buyer looking for a new home, PropertyAccess is for you,” Kylie Verzosa, co-managing director of PropertyAccess.co and a beauty queen, said during the media launch.

The property listing site was set up by two real estate gurus — Hiroki Kazato, its chief executive officer, and Shiela Baylon, its chief revenue and partnership officer.

“I saw the property market growing,” Mr. Kazato told BusinessWorld when asked why the property listing site was made available in the Philippines. He also cited the country’s growing population and economy.

The local property market, especially the residential sector, has been on a roll lately. Earlier this year, the real estate consultancy firm Colliers International Philippines reported that 52,600 condominium units were sold in Metro Manila in 2017, the highest recorded take-up since 2012. Colliers also expects condominium demand would continue to be strong.

The people behind PropertyAccess.co see a demand for their product. In a separate interview, Regina Recio, co-managing director of PropertyAccess.co, said, “We always saw that there was a demand.”

Ms. Recio hopes they can entice as much as 10% of the licensed real estate agents and brokers in the country to use the platform.

PropertyAccess.co currently offers several subscription plans: a P1,799 monthly plan; a 3-month plan for P1,399 a month; and a 6-month plan for P1,199 a month.

All the aforementioned plans include the option to post unlimited listings. The latter two include extra benefits such as exposure on the site’s home page.

“We just want to make sure that we get as much listings as possible,” Ms. Recio said, putting the target at roughly 100,000. She noted that all listings are verified before appearing on the site to protect property buyers, who can navigate the site free of charge.

PropertyAccess.co designed a loan calculator for home buyers. Based on the buyers’ preferred loan amount and tenure and the price of their desired property, it calculates the amount they have to pay as downpayment and the monthly bank payments they have to make for the loan.

The PropertyAccess.co team, which comprises Filipino and Japanese members, plans to develop an app and bring the platform to other countries, particularly Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, in the future.