New World hotel offers traditional Chinese engagement package

A TRADITIONAL part of a Chinese wedding is the Ting Hun ceremony — the official announcement of an upcoming marriage and the union of two families.

With the New World Makati Hotel’s Ting Hun package, couples can leave the planning and details to the events experts of the hotel.

There are a number of event venues to choose from: the intimate The Glasshouse, the contemporary The Press Club, or accommodate a large family at the Grand Ballroom. Feast on a customized and authentic Cantonese menu by Chinese executive chef Wong Kam On of Jasmine restaurant.

The Ting Hun package includes access to a professional bridal consultant, a reception venue, engagement ceremony noodles, sweets, and eggs good for 14, an engagement backdrop with the Double Happiness symbol, and an overnight stay in a bridal suite, to name a few. Couples may choose between the Classic or Grand Ting Hun packages to suit their needs.

Couples who book both their Ting Hun and wedding ceremonies before May 31 will receive complimentary pre-event cocktails worth P75,000, and an additional two nights in a Deluxe room with breakfast for two at Café 1228. For details call New World Makati Hotel at 811-6888 ext. 3280.