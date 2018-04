New zonal values take effect in BIR-25B Bulacan areas

A REVISED schedule of zonal values will now be implemented for properties in areas covered by the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s District Office-25B (RDO-25B) based in Sta. Maria, Bulacan. Department of Finance Order No. 014-2018, dated Feb. 15, 2018 and published on April 23, contains a new list of per-square meter rates for residential, commercial, agricultural, and general purpose lots as well as condominiums. The rates, which “take effect immediately,” will be used for computing internal revenue taxes on sale, transfer or any disposition transaction.

Towns and cities under RDO-25B:

• Doña Remedios Trinidad • Marilao

• Meycauayan • Norzagaray

• Obando • San Ildefonso

• San Miguel • San Rafael

• Santa Maria • Angat

• San Jose Del Monte City