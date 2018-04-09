NIA to pursue project despite pipe-burning incident

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) said it will continue with its small irrigation project after unidentified assailants burned six high density polyethylene pipes in Barangay Malabod, Sarangani last April 2, incurring P400,000 worth of losses. The pipes were to be used as irrigation canal for the Malabod Small Irrigation Project. Authorities are investigating the incident, which may have arisen from a spat between the contractor and the laborers or carried out by rebel groups. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato