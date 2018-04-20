Nike’s vice-president of footwear quits

NIKE, INC.’s vice-president of footwear, Greg Thompson, has left the company, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of executive departures at the sportswear maker.

Nike’s vice-president of diversity and inclusion, Antoine Andrews, left earlier this week. Trevor Edwards, president of Nike’s namesake brand, resigned last month, followed by the exit of another vice president Jayme Martin.

Nike, at the time of Edwards’ exit, said there had been “conduct inconsistent with Nike’s core values and against our code of conduct,” but added that there was no direct allegations of misconduct against Edwards. Edwards is continuing as an adviser to Nike CEO until he retires in August. — Reuters