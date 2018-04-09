Ninety percent of Philippines’ installed capacity deemed ‘dependable’ — report

The Philippines has shown improvement on the reliability of its power plants over the years, based on a 15-year statistics released by the Department of Energy (DoE), which shows 90.3% of the country’s installed capacity is “dependable.”

In its latest report, the DoE placed the installed power capacity last year at 22,728 megawatts (MW) while its dependable capacity at 20,515 MW. This compares to the 15,124 MW installed or rated capacity recorded for 2003, of which 88.6% or 13,397 MW are dependable. — Victor V. Saulon