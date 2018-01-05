Nishikori out of Australian Open, Djokovic unsure

MELBOURNE — Injured Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the Australian Open Thursday, while Novak Djokovic says he will test his problem elbow at an exhibition before deciding whether to play.

Asian number one Nishikori has not played competitively since last August after suffering a torn tendon in his right wrist during a practice session at Cincinnati.

Nishikori is not the only leading player struggling with injury, with a who’s who of the top names in the game battling to be fit for Melbourne Park.

Former world number one Djokovic hasn’t played since a right elbow issue forced him to quit Wimbledon in the quarterfinals in July.

He has already canceled scheduled appearances at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and the Qatar Open, and said he will test the injury next week at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne. — AFP