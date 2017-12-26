NLEX stays unscathed

THE NLEX Road Warriors’ winning start in the season-opening PBA Philippine Cup continued yesterday as they notched their second win in as many games by beating the GlobalPort Batang Pier, 115-104, in the opener of the Christmas Day offering of the local pro league at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Banking anew on balanced scoring, the Road Warriors proved up to everything that the Batang Pier gave to stave off the latter to book their second straight win early in the season-opening tournament of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

The two teams fought it nip and tuck to start the contest, exchanging runs and counter-runs en route to finishing the opening quarter knotted at 25-all.

NLEX started the second half waxing hot, outscoring GlobalPort, 16-6, in the first five minutes to build a 10-point cushion, 41-31.

But the Batang Pier would fight back, going on a 14-4 run to level the count at 45-all with 1:26 remaining in the first half.

The Road Warriors though eventually seized a 50-45 advantage as the match hit the halfway juncture.

GlobalPort opened the third frame with five quick points inside the first minute to tie the score at 50-all.

NLEX, however, would respond with a 19-7 blast in the next four minutes to reestablish control anew, 69-57.

Much like in the second period, GlobalPort moved to gain some traction again, cutting down its deficit to as much five points, 76-71, at the 3:47 mark of the quarter before NLEX regained its bearing to race to an 84-76 lead heading into the final 12 minutes of the match.

Recognizing that they needed to up their competitiveness to get the better of their foes, the Batang Pier tried to make their move as the payoff quarter began.

Guard Stanley Pringle took the cudgels for GlobalPort but collectively the Road Warriors stood their ground and countered.

GlobalPort came to within four points, 99-95, with 4:22 remaining but the duo of veteran Larry Fonacier and rookie Kiefer Ravena would conspire to help NLEX get more breathing space, 104-96, at the 3:10 mark.

It was a leverage the Road Warriors would take full advantage of as they put the finishing touches after to close out the win.

Mr. Ravena once again led NLEX in scoring with 20 points to go along with five assists while JR Quiñahan added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Mr. Fonacier finished with 12 points and Juami Tiongson 10.

Kevin Alas, Michael Miranda, Cyrus Baguio and Fonso Gotladera, meanwhile, each chipped in eight points or more to underscore further the balance that NLEX (2-0) showed in the win.

GlobalPort (0-1), for its part, was led by Mr. Pringle, who stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Sean Anthony added 19 points for the Batang Pier, who played sans leading scorer and currently injured Terrence Romeo.

“It was team effort for us once again and it resulted well,” said Mr. Quiñahan, named player of the game, in the postgame interview even as he said that they hope to sustain their current fine form. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo