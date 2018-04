BORACAY, one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations and has been facing serious environmental degradation, is uncrowded on April 25, 2018, a day before a national government-imposed six-month closure takes effect for rehabilitation work. Malay Mayor Ciceron Cawaling said Boracay will be closed to tourists starting April 26, with or without an executive order signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, who earlier called the island a “cesspool.”