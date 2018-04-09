No Filipino killed in van crash in Münster, Germany — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday, April 9, reported no Filipino casualty when a van crashed into a crowd in Münster, Germany on Apr. 7 which left three persons dead and more than 20 injured.

“We have been informed by Honorary Consul Heinz-Peter Heidrich that our kababayans in Munster and the rest of North Rhine-Westphalia are safe and accounted for,” said Chargé d’Affaires Lilibeth Pono of the Philippine Embassy in Berlin was quoted as saying in her report to Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano.

The DFA also mentioned that the Philippines has expressed its condolences to Germany following Saturday’s incident where a man deliberately drove his van into a crowd of pedestrians in Munster.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragedy in Munster. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the incident,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano said in a statement.

The Philippines Embassy in Berlin earlier issued an emergency advisory calling on 22,000 Filipinos in Germany to be vigilant due to the incident. — Camille A. Aguinaldo