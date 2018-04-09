‘No plastic Monday’ observed in Dumaguete public market 

STALLHOLDERS at the Dumaguete City Public Market have declared every Monday a no-plastic day starting April 2, an initiative to help reduce the use of plastics and in compliance with a city ordinance.

The declaration was approved during a meeting with the presidents of different associations within the market. Councilor Joe Kenneth K. Arbas, chairman of the committee on market, told the city council the agreement was reached among stallholders as their contribution to reduce non-biodegradables being brought to the dumpsite at Barangay Candau-ay.

Market-goers are now required to bring their own reusable bags when buying fish, meat and other dry goods, with the only exemption to use the primary packaging on wet goods. The market groups are optimistic that the practice of self-regulation will eventually be developed into a culture and habit among Dumaguetenos, which will help in addressing the garbage woes of the city. — The Freeman

