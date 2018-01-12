NoKor to attend Pyeongchang Olympics

SEOUL — Pyeongchang Winter Olympics organizers are entering their final preparations with renewed confidence after neighboring North Korea ended months of speculation by confirming its attendance, immediately easing fears over security and ticket sales.

With one month to go, the outlook is suddenly much brighter for the “Peace Olympics,” which had been rocked by the drugs ban on Russia’s team and concerns over potential disruption by the nuclear-armed North.

North Korea, which boycotted the 1988 Seoul Summer Games, this week agreed to attend its first Olympics in the South during talks which defused soaring tensions over its nuclear program and missile tests.

France, Germany and Austria had all voiced fears about competing in Pyeongchang during the stand-off with North Korea, which lies just 80 kilometers (50 miles) away from the Olympic site across a heavily fortified border.

“Security concerns over the North’s nuclear threats during the Pyeongchang Olympics have evaporated at a stroke,” Park Sung-Bae, a sports industry expert from South Korea’s Hanyang University, told AFP.

“No one would now think the North could lob nuclear bombs over the heads of its own athletes.”

‘ARMY OF BEAUTIES’

The North Korean delegation is expected to run into the hundreds, even though only two North Korean athletes have so far qualified to compete, figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik.

But Olympic officials have said they will consider offering wildcards to athletes from the country. Cross-country skiers and speed skaters are understood to be among those who could benefit.

According to reports, the North Koreans — including its “army of beauties” female cheering squad — could be accommodated on a cruise ship off the nearby coastal city of Sokcho.

“There has been plenty of speculation on whether North Korea would participate or not, but now that it’s been confirmed, we’ll have to be prepared that much more,” said Lee Hee-Beom, head of the organizing committee, according to Yonhap news agency. — AFP