Nonito Donaire enjoying ‘flexibility’ under Ringstar

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

NOW fighting under a new home in Los Angeles-based Ringstar Sports, former world champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire, Jr. said he has been settling in well and enjoying the newfound “flexibility” he has gotten as a fighter.

In a recent talk with members of media, the 35-year-old Donaire said his newly inked partnership with Richard Schaefer and Ringstar has stoked the fire in him and prove he still has some more to give in the sport of boxing, where has been a multi-weight division champion.

Changed promoter in the middle of last year, Mr. Donaire, who was previously signed with Top Rank Promotions, said that things have been going smoothly with Ringstar, owing to all concerned parties’ willingness to discuss and make things happen.

“Ringstar Sports has been an amazing partner. It has allowed us to fight anyone. At certain times in the past it was difficult for us to fight people that we want because of promotional challenges but with Ringstar they are easy to talk to and create something. They are very open to what the fighter wants to do,” said Mr. Donaire, who holds a professional record of 38 wins and four losses.

The Filipino-American fighter based in California won in his last fight, his first under Ringstar, defeating Mexican Ruben Garcia by unanimous decision last September in San Antonio, Texas, to claim the vacant World Boxing Council Silver Featherweight title.

It was a successful bounce back for The Filipino Flash after losing the World Boxing Organization super-bantamweight title previously to American Jessie Magdaleno in November 2016.

He is set to make his ring return in April this year where he is set to face Ireland’s Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (24-1) in Belfast.

It is a fight that Mr. Donaire is viewing with much significance, feeling a victory there would catapult him back in the mix for a another title contention.

“I’m excited for my upcoming fight. Carl Frampton is one of the exciting fighters in the division. And we are ready to go to Belfast. It’s a fight that we wanted,” said Mr. Donaire.

“We have a mutual respect for each other. And people are excited to see this fight; and now this happening. It’s a good start to the year. This is an important fight for me as this will allow me to position myself for another title shot. I’m looking at this as must-win,” he added.

Asked if he wants to headline another fight here in the country, Mr. Donaire said it’s something that he really likes to happen since it is an opportunity to inspire and make the country proud.

“I have fought here before and I’m sure Ringstar can find a way to make it happen. All it needs is for people to support and sponsor it. Definitely I love that to happen,” he said.

The last time Mr. Donaire fought in the country was in April 2016 when he clashed with Hungarian Zsolt Bedak and won by third-round technical knockout to retain then his WBO belt.