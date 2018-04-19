Northern link

The 24.61 kilometer Plaridel Bypass Road, which will link the North Luzon Expressway in Balagtas, Bulacan with the Philippine Japan Friendship Highway, also called Maharlika Highway, in San Rafael, Bulacan with a drive time of 30 minutes, nears completion and is expected to be inaugurated in May 2018. The project, under the Department of Public Works and Highways with funding assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, includes a 1.12-kilometer bridge spanning Angat River.