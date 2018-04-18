Not enough jobs for 2018 graduates despite significant rise in postings — Jobstreet.com

With the first batch of K-to-12 graduating this year, the number of job applicants is expected to rise to 1.2 million, creating stiff competition in this year’s job market, data from online advertising platform Jobstreet.com.

In the annual hiring preferences survey of Jobstreet.com, employers were reported to be less likely to accept K-to-12 graduates this year. Of the 503 companies surveyed, 35% said they will not hire the new crop, while 41% said their decision is still indefinite.

Only 24% willingly said they are ready for K-to-12 graduates. These companies are in the BPO (21%), manufacturing (16%), professional services (12%), retail (12%) and machinery & equipment industries (7%).

Mr. Philip A. Gioca, Jobstreet.com Philippines country manager said there are not enough jobs for all college and K-to-12 graduates.

“[I]f you have 1.2 million graduates, I don’t think we have enough jobs for that. Even if (there is) growth (by) 50% in job postings alone, that cannot accommodate (everyone),” he said.

In 2017, available jobs for fresh graduates rose by 10% at 52,149, from 47,339 the previous year. Most of these applicants were absorbed in BPO (45.0%), retail (5.6%) and manufacturing (4.0%) industries.

Their average monthly salary stood at P19,785, a 1.759% increase from the figure in 2016. — Dennis A. Valdez