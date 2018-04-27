Now Corp. income surges in 2017

NOW CORP. said its attributable net income surged in 2017, fueled by higher revenues from software licenses and services and broadband services.

In a regulatory filing, the information technology company recorded a net income attributable to parent of P6.97 million last year, 179% higher than the P2.5 million recorded in 2016.

Gross revenues stood at P148.98 million, 41% higher than 2016’s P105.437 million, “as it has signed up more enterprise clients for its software collaboration solutions, IT consultancy and for its Fiber-in-the-Air broadband services.”

“The increase in net income can be attributable to revenues from IT Services, IT manpower and broadband Internet as it increased by 39.77% to P126.67 million from P90.62 million, while revenues from sales of software licenses increased by 66.29% to P21.70 million from P13.09 million,” Now said in a statement.

Now said both profit and sales grew at a faster pace than expenses. Cost of sales went up 29.48% to P63.17 million, while administrative expenses rose 24.60% to P54.08 million.

“We are really investing both in terms of technology and human resource. The key now is to focus on execution and market penetration,” Kristian Pura, head of Business Development and Strategy, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Now primarily offers its broadband services to enterprises, corporations, banks, and government offices.

It started offering last November its Fiber-in-the-Air wireless broadband service to selected residential areas, with selected customers serving as channel partners. It plans to raise P1 billion through a preferred share offering for its expansion in the residential consumer base.

It is one of the local players eyeing to participate in the bidding process of the government to select the “third” major telecommunications player that can compete with PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc. In February, it was granted an extension of its congressional franchise to operate as a telecommunications company, valid until 2043. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo