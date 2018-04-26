Now Corp’s strong revenue growth fuels profit surge

NOW Corp.’s profit in 2017 surged on the back of higher revenues from software licenses and services and broadband services.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the company’s net income grew 152% to P6.29 million in 2017 from P2.5 million in 2016. Its consolidated revenue for the year 2017 is P148.97 million, 41.29% higher from 2016’s P105.437 million.

Revenues from software licenses increased to P82.19 million in 2017, 46.66% higher from P56.04million in 2016.

Revenues from broadband services for 2017 were at P24.51 million, up by 309.84% from P5.98 million in 2016. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo