NPA leader, member killed in Davao del Sur encounter

A LEADER of the New People’s Army (NPA) and one member were killed in an encounter with the 39th Infantry Battalion and 2nd Scout Ranger Battalion in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur on April 21, Saturday. Another NPA member was arrested, according to the military. Seized were one tampered M16A1 rifle, four improvised explosive devices, and two rifle grenades, among others. On the government side, Corporal Kenneth James Balicot was slightly wounded and has already been given medical assistance. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz